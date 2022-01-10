BOSTON (CBS) — Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins is set to be sworn in as US Attorney for Massachusetts on Monday.
Rollins will take the oath of office during a private ceremony at the Moakley courthouse. A formal celebration is set for a later date.
Rollins will be the first Black woman to serve in the role as top federal prosecutor for Massachusetts. She was narrowly confirmed to the position by the Senate, with Republicans decrying her progressive policy positions as “pro-criminal.”
Rollins was elected as district attorney in 2018 after promising to not prosecute some low-level crimes. She said she wanted to focus on serious crimes instead of ones resulting from mental health or addiction problems.
In one of her last acts as district attorney last week, Rollins announced a criminal investigation into the MBTA over a Green Line crash.
Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed Sex Offender Registry Board chair Kevin Hayden to serve out the remainder of Rollins' term as Suffolk County district attorney.