Bill Belichick's Advice To Patriots Players Making Playoffs Debuts Is Strikingly SimplePlaying in the NFL playoffs is a different animal. But to Bill Belichick, the message to players to help them prepare for the postseason is a rather simple one.

Patriots' Opponents For 2022 Season Now SetThough the Patriots have a much more pressing game this coming weekend, they now know which teams they'll be facing in 2022.

Bill Belichick 'Hopeful' On Injuries To Christian Barmore, Isaiah WynnThe Patriots are awaiting word on two key players that left Sunday's regular season finale with injuries.

Make No Mistake About It, The End Of The Patriots' Season Was Really, Really BadA loss like this one cannot and should not be brushed aside. It can't be sugarcoated. This one was bad.

Round 3: Patriots Heading To Buffalo For Wild Card Showdown With BillsThe Patriots and the Bills will square off for the third time in six weeks, set to play some postseason football in Buffalo on Wild Card Weekend.