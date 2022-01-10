Bill Belichick 'Hopeful' On Injuries To Christian Barmore, Isaiah WynnThe Patriots are awaiting word on two key players that left Sunday's regular season finale with injuries.

Make No Mistake About It, The End Of The Patriots' Season Was Really, Really BadA loss like this one cannot and should not be brushed aside. It can't be sugarcoated. This one was bad.

Round 3: Patriots Heading To Buffalo For Wild Card Showdown With BillsThe Patriots and the Bills will square off for the third time in six weeks, set to play some postseason football in Buffalo on Wild Card Weekend.

Tom Brady's Age 44 Season Was Insane, And Everyone Better Admire ItTom Brady isn't human. You've heard it before, but it's worth listening this time.

Christian Barmore Suffers Leg Injury, But Early X-Ray Results Present Promising PictureAs if Sunday's loss in Miami wasn't bad enough for the Patriots, and as if Tua Tagovailoa's 11-yard scramble wasn't painful on its own, the play that allowed Miami to drain all but three seconds off the game clock also resulted in a potentially serious injury for Patriots rookie Christian Barmore.