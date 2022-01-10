BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are awaiting word on two key players that left Sunday’s regular season finale with injuries. But New England head coach Bill Belichick said Monday morning that he is “hopeful” about left tackle Isaiah Wynn and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.
Wynn departed New England's 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins in the first half with an ankle injury, while Barmore suffered a nasty looking knee injury in the final minutes of the game. Barmore could not put any weight on his leg and had to be carted to the locker room.
Barmore is schedule for an MRI on Monday, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night that initial exams on the rookie’s knee were promising. Belichick seemed to echo that on Monday morning.
"We just got back late last night, so we'll see how things look this morning. I'd say we're hopeful," Belichick told WEEI's The Greg Hill Show.
Wynn played just nine snaps before leaving the game, with Justin Herron replacing him at left tackle. Barmore recorded five total tackles in the game, and has been a huge part of clogging the middle on defense. He was hurt when he collided with defensive back JoeJuan Williams on New England’s last defensive stand.
Losing either for Saturday's AFC Wild Card matchup with the Bills would be a huge loss for New England. But the Patriots are hoping for some good news on Monday.
