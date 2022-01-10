WORCESTER (CBS) – Outdoor COVID testing sites in some Massachusetts cities and in New Hampshire will be closed on Tuesday due to anticipated frigid temperatures.
The City of Worcester announced that due to the wind chill advisory and “dangerously cold temperatures,” UMass Memorial Medical Center will not hold its testing. The city said testing is expected to resume on Wednesday.
The state-run Project Beacon site at New Bedford Regional Airport and walk-up clinic run by Seven Hills Behavioral Health at the former New Bedford Fire Station 11 will also be closed to prevent people from gathering outdoors.
In New Hampshire, the four outdoor sites run by the state will be closed. That means there will be no outdoor testing in Claremont, Manchester, Nashua or Newington. There are more than 100 indoor COVID testing sites in New Hampshire.
Temperatures Tuesday are expected to be the coldest in three years.