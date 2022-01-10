How Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson And Rest Of Rookie QB Class Compared In 2021 SeasonNow that the regular season is over and there's a full year of work to use for comparisons, it's worth checking in to see how Mac Jones compared to his fellow rookies.

Broncos Reportedly Ask Patriots For Permission To Interview Jerod Mayo For Head Coaching VacancyThe regular season hasn't even been over for 24 hours, but one team has already asked to speak with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo about its head coaching vacancy.

Patriots Get Some Good News On Christian Barmore's InjuryAn MRI on the rookie's injured knee came back clean on Monday, and Barmore may actually play in Saturday's Wild Card showdown with the Bills.

Early Weather Forecast For Patriots-Bills Playoff Meeting Calls For Frigid Temperatures In BuffaloThe first time the Patriots met the Bills this season, it came on a memorable weather night in Western New York. The playoff meeting will follow suit.

Celtics Reportedly Open For Business -- But Won't Be Trading Jayson Tatum Or Jaylen BrownThe Celtics are expected to cash in on some roster pieces ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, but reportedly won't be trading anyone whose name begins with "Jay."