BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 60,986 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday after no new reports since Friday. There were 53 additional deaths reported from Friday as well.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 22.39%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,247,123. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,159.
There were 298,689 total new tests reported.
There are 2,923 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 432 patients currently in intensive care.