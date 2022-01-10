BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts has launched a tool that will help residents access their COVID vaccine history online. The electronic record shows the same information that is on the paper vaccine card.
The “My Vax Records” tool is on the state’s website. Enter a person’s name, date of birth, and phone number or email associated with their vaccine record and make a 4-digit PIN. There will then be a link to your vaccine record that you can reopen with the PIN. Once the SMART Health Card is received, users are able to save the QR code to their phone, such as the Apple Wallet, screenshot the information and save it to their phone’s photos,
“This will provide residents with another tool to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, should it be requested by businesses, local governments, or other entities,” said a press release from the Baker administration.
Users who can’t find or have an incomplete record should either contact their health care provider or contact the Massachusetts Immunization Information System team to update their records.