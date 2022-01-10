MALDEN (CBS) – Firefighters battled cold temperatures and a massive fire on Grove Street in Malden Monday night.
The three-alarm fire broke out in a building that has a laundromat on the ground floor and two floors of apartments above it.
There are six apartments in the building. No injuries have been reported.
Malden Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said when crews arrived, the fire was in the rear of the building and extended into the attic.
“The companies arriving did a quick primary search to determine that fortunately the building at time of arrival was empty, there were no civilians to be removed at that time,” Sullivan said.
The cold temperatures made it difficult for firefighters to keep the fire from spreading.
“The firefighters are not only contending with a rapidly extending fire, but also icing conditions,” Sullivan said.MORE NEWS: College Students Return To Boston Campuses Amid COVID Surge
The cause of the fire is under investigation.