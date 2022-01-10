BOSTON (CBS) — We kicked off 2022 in Boston with our first snowstorm last Friday. The city picked up just under 12 inches which puts us close to our seasonal average. Many cities and towns got a solid 6-12 inches, without the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow.

It seems like old man winter has shown up lately after a drop in temperatures to start the weekend and a messy mix of rain and freezing rain on Sunday.

A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble. The Monday morning commute could be tricky. Watch your step as you head out the door, beware of black ice and plan some extra time.

This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures may battle record cold highs for the date. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average).

We’ll also have gusty northwest winds on Tuesday that will make it feel even colder. Wind chill values will be below zero all day long. Wind chill values could drop as low as -15 to -20 in parts of northern Worcester county and western MA where a WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Outdoor workers, or those who will be in the elements for an extended period of time, should take precautions to find shelter. Wind chill values as low as -20 can result in frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Temperatures recover into the 30s on Wednesday after another frigid start. We’ll have to watch the late week/weekend closely, as a few systems may near the area and increase our chances of rain/snow in the forecast. Stay with the WBZ weather team as we update the forecast with new information as it becomes available.