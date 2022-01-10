BOSTON (CBS) — The first time the Patriots met the Bills this season, it came on a memorable weather night in Western New York. The playoff meeting will follow suit.

With the Patriots and Bills set to meet on Saturday night in Orchard Park in the middle of January, the odds were high that some cold weather would come into play. The early forecast bears out that assumption — to a rather extreme degree.

It won’t be nearly as windy as the last meeting in Buffalo, but it will be freezing out. The AccuWeather forecast calls for temperatures around 13 degrees on Saturday night, with a “RealFeel” closer to 1 degree, thanks to an 8 mph wind with 14 mph gusts.

WBZ-TV’s Jacob Wycoff’s early forecast confirms that to be the case, with the the temperatures dropping to single digits by kickoff and with sub-zero wind chills.

First crack at a @Patriots v @BuffaloBills forecast for Saturday. Kickoff temps in the single digits, wind chills below zero. Should be a typical January football night in Buffalo. @STEVEBURTONWBZ @LevanReid @RochieWBZ @JoeGiza pic.twitter.com/0X68n9O0NN — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) January 10, 2022

While the precise forecast figures to shift a little bit before Saturday night, it’s clear that both teams — and the fans crazy enough to attend the game — have a freezing cold evening ahead of them.

The game figures to rank among the coldest in Patriots history. In the Bill Belichick era, some notably frigid conditions stand out, with the 2003 divisional round win over the Titans, the 2004 AFC Championship Game win at Pittsburgh, and the 2018 AFC Championship Game win at Kansas City being the most memorable.