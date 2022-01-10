Patriots Get Some Good News On Christian Barmore's InjuryAn MRI on the rookie's injured knee came back clean on Monday, and Barmore may actually play in Saturday's Wild Card showdown with the Bills.

Early Weather Forecast For Patriots-Bills Playoff Meeting Calls For Frigid Temperatures In BuffaloThe first time the Patriots met the Bills this season, it came on a memorable weather night in Western New York. The playoff meeting will follow suit.

Celtics Reportedly Open For Business -- But Won't Be Trading Jayson Tatum Or Jaylen BrownThe Celtics are expected to cash in on some roster pieces ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, but reportedly won't be trading anyone whose name begins with "Jay."

Winning Plays Remain Out Of Reach And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsOnce again, it was all on the table for the Patriots. Once again, they came up short. That's an alarming trend.

What Has Happened When Patriots Play Same Team Three Times In A Season?The Patriots and the Bills are set to meet for the third time this season on Saturday night when the two teams do battle on Super Wild Card Weekend.