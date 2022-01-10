BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling.

This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures may battle record cold highs for the date. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago!

New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average).

We’ll also have gusty northwest winds on Tuesday that will make it feel even colder. Wind chill values will be below zero all day long. Wind chill values could drop as low as -15 to -20 in parts of northern Worcester County and western Mass. where a WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Outdoor workers, or those who will be in the elements for an extended period of time, should take precautions to find shelter. Wind chill values as low as -20 can result in frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Temperatures recover into the 30s on Wednesday after another frigid start. We’ll have to watch the late week/weekend closely, as a few systems may near the area and increase our chances of rain/snow in the forecast.

Stay with the WBZ-TV weather team as we update the forecast with new information as it becomes available.