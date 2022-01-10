What Has Happened When Patriots Play Same Team Three Times In A Season?The Patriots and the Bills are set to meet for the third time this season on Saturday night when the two teams do battle on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Miami Dolphins Fire Brian Flores One Day After Team's Win Over PatriotsSunday was an excellent day for the Miami Dolphins. Monday was a rough morning for the head coach.

Bill Belichick's Advice To Patriots Players Making Playoffs Debuts Is Strikingly SimplePlaying in the NFL playoffs is a different animal. But to Bill Belichick, the message to players to help them prepare for the postseason is a rather simple one.

Patriots' Opponents For 2022 Season Now SetThough the Patriots have a much more pressing game this coming weekend, they now know which teams they'll be facing in 2022.

Bill Belichick 'Hopeful' On Injuries To Christian Barmore, Isaiah WynnThe Patriots are awaiting word on two key players that left Sunday's regular season finale with injuries.