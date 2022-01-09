Let's Go Jets? Patriots Hope For Help From Unlikely Source In Quest For AFC East TitleThe Patriots hopes for the AFC East title are still alive. But they’re going to need some help from an unlikely source.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 18 PredictionsThe Patriots close out their regular season with a trip to Miami in Week 18. Will they head into the postseason on a high note?

What To Watch For When Patriots Visit Dolphins In Week 18What the Patriots need to do on Sunday in order to avoid another loss down in Miami.

Brown's First Triple-Double Leads Celtics Over Knicks 99-75Jaylen Brown had 22 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for his first career triple-double.

Pastrnak, Marchand Each Score Twice In Bruins 5-2 Win Over LightningDavid Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored twice, Linus Ullmark made 27 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Saturday night.