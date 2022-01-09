Weather AlertFreezing Rain, Black Ice Possible With Wintry Mix On Sunday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BERKLEY (CBS) – A driver was killed early Sunday morning in Berkley when she slammed into a tractor-trailer while driving the wrong way.

Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer, later identified as Sara Paulo, 40, of Somerset, was driving north on the southbound side of Route 24.

An SUV driver was killed after slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Berkley. (WBZ-TV)

Paulo crashed into the tractor-trailer and was declared dead on scene. The tractor-trailer was heavily damaged in the crash and its driver, a 35-year-old man from Santa Ana, California, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear why Paulo was driving in the wrong direction.

