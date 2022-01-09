BOSTON (CBS) — Jerod Mayo’s name is heating up as head coaching vacancies begin to open up around the NFL. It sounds like the Patriots inside linebackers coach will be a pretty popular man over the next few weeks.

Mayo was already connected to the Bears earlier this week, with the assumption that Chicago will move on from Matt Nagy after the regular season ends. You can now add the Denver Broncos to the list of head coaching jobs that Mayo could fill.

The Broncos fired Vic Fangio following Saturday’s season-ending loss to the Chiefs, and according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Mayo is a name to watch for Denver’s vacancy. Pelissero also lists Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as potential candidates.

The #Broncos become the third team with a head coach vacancy, and it's an attractive one, with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, #Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo and #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett among names to watch. Meanwhile, Vic Fangio immediately becomes a hot DC candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022

More jobs will likely open after the dusts settles on “Black Monday,” so expect Mayo — and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for that matter — to draw some head coaching interest in the coming days. The Texans are expected to move on from David Culley, and with Nick Caserio and Jack Easterby calling the shots in Houston, it wouldn’t be surprising if they look to Bill Belichick’s coaching staff for a replacement.

Mayo, who enjoyed an eight-year career as a linebacker in New England, joined the Patriots staff in 2019. He interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles opening last January, and said in August that he has “aspirations to be a head coach.”

The 35-year-old may not have to wait much longer to fulfill that goal.