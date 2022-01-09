BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots close out their regular season with a trip to Miami in Week 18. The Dolphins have been eliminated from the postseason, but can play some spoiler on Sunday.

The Patriots still have an outside shot at winning the AFC East — and an even longer shot at the No. 1 seed — but they need to win in order to have a chance at either. Winning in Miami hasn’t been an easy task for New England over the years, with the Patriots losing three of their last four and six of their last eight trips to South Beach.

Will Mac Jones and crew buck that trend this weekend and head into the playoffs on a two-game win streak? The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sport team shares their thoughts for this Week 18 matchup:

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots need to show that the Jacksonville romp was more than just a confidence builder this week. Tennessee ran for 200 yards and dominated the Dolphins last week. The blue print is there. Harris, Stevenson, Jakob and company need to do the same Sunday. That will carry them in all phases.

Patriots 27, Dolphins 14

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

Playing in South Beach this late in the season has always been a house of horrors for the Patriots. But I get the feeling this year will be different.

All week long the Patriots have talked about finishing the regular season strong before they head into the playoffs. This will be another true test.

The Pats need to come out strong, keep Mac upright and play fast on both sides of the ball. And more importantly, make sure they finish right on special teams.

Feel the sun will do the Patriots right.

Patriots 30, Dolphins 21

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Bad things happen in Miami to the New England Patriots. I’m not sure why and I’m not sure how. It’s just the way of life.

Dolphins 23, Patriots 19

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Trips to Miami always bring an uneasy feeling, and Brian Flores is pretty familiar with what Bill Belichick and the Patriots have to offer. Miami has nothing to lose, and that makes them dangerous.

Jumping out to an early lead is important for the Patriots, and the defense needs to put Miami in second- and third-and-long situations. It doesn’t matter if it’s ugly, just win this weekend and head into the playoffs on a high note.

Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30am with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 4:25pm, and after the game tune in to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!