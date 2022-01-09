BOSTON (CBS) — One week after being a healthy scratch, N’Keal Harry will be back on the field for the Patriots.
The receiver’s name was not on the list of inactive players, released 90 minutes before kickoff in Miami for the Patriots’ regular-season finale.
The 24-year-old Harry has just 12 receptions this season, accumulating 184 yards without scoring any touchdowns. While he was inactive last week, practice squad elevation Kristian Wilkerson caught a pair of touchdowns for New England. Wilkerson was not activated for Week 18.
The Patriots will also welcome back Nelson Agholor to the receiving mix. He missed two games after suffering a concussion in Indianapolis.
The Patriots didn’t have any surprises on their inactive list, which included linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who was downgraded to out when the team traveled to Miami on Saturday.
The complete list of inactives is below.
PATRIOTS
LB Don’t Hightower
S Kyle Dugger
RB J.J. Taylor
TE Devin Asiasi
QB Jarrett Stidham
DOLPHINS
WR Preston Williams
RB Salvon Ahmed
DE Darius Hodge
LB Vince Biegel
TE Hunter Long