FOXBORO (CBS) – The Patriots hopes for the AFC East title are still alive. But they’re going to need some help from an unlikely source.

In order to win the division title on Sunday, New England will need the rival Jets to beat the Buffalo Bills. That coupled with a win in Miami would clinch the AFC East for the Patriots.

The Patriots would also clinch the division crown with a tie against Miami and a Buffalo loss to the Jets.

Can’t believe we’re about to say this but… Let’s go @nyjets?! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/bsIt4dLhiy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 9, 2022

New England did lose out on its slim hopes of the No. 1 seed on Saturday. The Patriots needed to win the AFC East, plus have Kansas City and Tennessee suffer upset losses. Instead, the Chiefs took care of business against Denver and will now be no worse than the No. 2 seed.

There are a host of other playoff scenarios for the Patriots, who have already clinched a postseason berth.

Depending on results from Sunday, the Patriots could end up playing just about anyone still alive in the playoff field. By the end of the day the team will learn who, and when, they’ll play next weekend when the postseason gets underway.