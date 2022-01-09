BOSTON (CBS) — Visiting the Miami Dolphins continues to be a nightmare for the New England Patriots. It’s hard to imagine a worse start to Week 18’s showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.
After the New England defense gave up a 13-play, 77-yard scoring drive to open the game, the New England offense also gave the Dolphins some easy points. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was picked off on his first pass of the game, and Xavien Howard took the interception 37 yards to the house to give Miami an early 14-0 lead.
It was a terrible pass by Jones, who went looking for Jakobi Meyers, only to have Howard jump the route.
Xavien Howard PICK-6!
It was Jones’ 13th interception of his rookie campaign and fifth in the last four games.