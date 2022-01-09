BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu defended her decision to require Boston city workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying it is critical as the city deals with a winter surge.
Previously, city workers were required to receive the COVID vaccine or provide a weekly negative test. But Wu told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller that "a weekly negative test was not enough to stop transmission."
Wu has received pushback from some city workers, including two police unions that took her to court and unsuccessfully attempted to get a temporary restraining order.
“My goal is to meet everyone where they are. I’m not asking any of our residents or city worker groups to fit into a certain box,” Wu said. “At the same time, we must lead with public health and safety as driving every decision right now in the midst of a pandemic. I’m willing to engage with anyone and everyone. I’ll make sure to keep showing up. But there are certain things we are not going to take off the table. And that means taking the steps and actions that we know are working, are making a difference and are saving lives.”
