By CBSBoston.com Staff
KEENE, N.H. (CBS) — A building in Keene, New Hampshire was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday night. The Main Street building was home to several apartments and three businesses.

Firefighters rescued a woman from a second-floor hallway, the Keene Fire Department tweeted. She was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters also suffered minor burns. They were treated and released.

Crews from several communities helped battle the blaze, which eventually went to five alarms.

A building in Keene, New Hampshire was completely destroyed by a fire Saturday night (Photo Via Keene Fire Twitter)

The three companies were Dominos Pizza, the Cobblestone Ale House, and Piazza Ice Cream.

The fire department estimates the damage is over $1 million.

