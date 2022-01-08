BOSTON (CBS) — Over 150 friends and family of Boston resident Cathy Nally jumped into the frigid water at DCR Carson Beach in South Boston on Saturday to raise money for ALS research. Nally was diagnosed with ALS in October of 2020.
The first annual “Rally 4 Nally Polar Plunge” was created to raise awareness and support for Cathy’s fight against the disease.
“Just seeing the turnout, it is incredible to see how many people support my mother and my family,” said Betsy Nally, Cathy’s daughter. “She is our rock and we’d do anything for her, so seeing everyone out here today despite the cold has been really heartwarming.”
Betsy said the plunge was a tribute to Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball player whose battle with ALS inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge and “Plunge For Pete.”
Betsy and her brother Danny have already raised over $150,000 to support their mom and help others who are fighting the disease.
“We were trying to think of some way to really raise awareness for ALS and support our mom in her battle against it. And her birthday was actually a couple days ago,” said Danny Nally. “Pete Frates had always done the ‘Plunge For Pete,’ around this time in celebration for his birthday and we thought what a nice way to carry on that legacy and keep that momentum by doing something similar for her.”
Cathy’s birthday was January 4. Plunge participants wore blonde wigs to mimic Cathy’s hair.