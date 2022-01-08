NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — Schools in Nashua, New Hampshire will be closed Monday and Tuesday because the district is expecting many staff absences.
About 200 staff members were unable to work on Thursday, many of which due to COVID.
The district says it will treat the next two days as snow days.
“We are looking for these additional days to make a difference in absenteeism, and for our students and staff to benefit from the added time home,” said Nashua School District Interim Superintendent Garth McKinney.
Students and teachers will return to school on Jan. 12, which is an early release day.
That pushes the tentative last day of school to Monday, June 20.