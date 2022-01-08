LAWRENCE (CBS) — The Massachusetts State Lottery is holding three COVID vaccine clinics at retail locations this weekend. Two are in Lawrence and New Bedford on Saturday and the third is in Springfield on Sunday.
“The Lottery wants to make sure COVID vaccines are easily accessible to help support the health of everyone in our state,” said State Treasurer and Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission Deborah Goldberg in a statement.
“Public health and safety continues to be a priority and we are proud to be able to activate available resources to implement this important effort for the Commonwealth,” added Executive Director of the Mass Lottery Michael Sweeney.
The locations are:
- City Mart, 576 Haverhill St. in Lawrence – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Richdale, 951 Brock Ave. in New Bedford – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- One Stop Mart, 477 Boston Rd in Springfield – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.