MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Police are continuing to look for clues that will lead them to seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery. On Saturday, Manchester Police and other law enforcement headed to 77 Gilford Street, which is the last place where Harmony was known to live.
The girl has not been seen since October 2019, but police just received a report of her disappearance in the last week of December 2021.
Harmony is white, about 4 feet tall, and weighs 50 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is blind in her right eye, and should be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information about Harmony’s whereabouts is asked to call or text the Manchester Police tip line at 603-203-6060. The tip line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Harmony's father and his wife, who is not her biological mother, were both arrested this week. Neither person has been charged directly with Harmony's disappearance.
As of Friday, the reward money for information that helps find missing Harmony has increased to $94,000.