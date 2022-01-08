HOPKINTON (CBS) — A wake will be held on Sunday for former Boston Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi, who died of cancer on Tuesday at the age of 60.
Visiting hours on Sunday will take place at the Faith Community Church of Hopkinton from 2-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be on Monday in Ashland.
Corsi graduated from Newton North High School in 1979, went to Saint Leo University and eventually pitched for ten seasons in the Major Leagues.
He won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics in 1989. He spent three seasons pitching for the Red Sox from 1997-to-1999. In three seasons with Boston, he went 9-7 with a 3.35 ERA in 134 games pitched. He also played for the Houston Astros, Florida Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.
Corsi is survived by his four children, Julianne, Jenna, Mitch, and Joey.
Before passing, he spoke with WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton about his emotional battle with terminal cancer.