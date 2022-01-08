STONEHAM (CBS) — A driver slammed into the front of a liquor store in Stoneham early Saturday. It happened at Rapid Liquors on Main Street around 1 a.m.
Rapid Liquors shared a photo of the car on Facebook. The impact of the crash appeared to damage some bricks and glass.
No word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.
"Our overnight "drive-thru renovation" didn't go as planned so we will have a delayed opening on Saturday January 8th and ask that you bear with us while we have our store repaired," the store wrote online. "Our thanks to Stoneham Fire and Police departments and the Stoneham Building Inspector for their prompt response."
According to Rapid Liquors, the driver hung around in the store, drank a beer, and smoked a cigar before they were arrested by police.