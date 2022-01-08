STONEHAM (CBS) — A driver slammed into the front of a liquor store in Stoneham early Saturday. It happened at Rapid Liquors on Main Street around 1 a.m.
The driver, 54-year-old John Bacigalupo of Revere, was placed into custody after resisting arrest, according to Stoneham Police.
Rapid Liquors shared a photo of the car on Facebook. The impact of the crash damaged some bricks and glass.
Stoneham Police say they were initially called to the store for a report of a burglary alarm. Once they arrived, they saw the car crashed into the store and located Bacigalupo inside the store. He was allegedly near the cash registers smoking a cigar, drinking a beer, and eating potato chips.
Police say that he told officers that he had a gun and “said that they needed to shoot him, while motioning behind his back to his waistline.”
Officers then tried to taser Bacigalupo. He allegedly fought off police and hit an officer in the face before he was placed under arrest.
Among the charges against Bacigalupo include breaking and entering, assault and battery of a police officer, larceny under $1,2000, and resisting arrest.
He is expected to be arraigned Monday at Woburn District Court.