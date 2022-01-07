MARLBORO (CBS) – Meet Gail Weisberg of Hudson. Healthy and happy on the outside, but so sick on the inside. “They call me the healthiest sickest person they’ve ever met,” Weisberg said.

The breast cancer and stroke survivor is in desperate need of a kidney.

“I have to be on dialysis 10 hours a night every night at home. I have 25 doctors that are taking care of me,” she explained. She has to be awake for those 10 hours of treatment each night.

After waiting two and a half years on the transplant list with no hope in sight, Gail took matters into her own hands… a sign on her car, asking for angel. Turns out angels shop at the Marlboro Target.

“I put my groceries in the car and then I went back to take a picture. She’s there in the car. I kind of knocked and I said, ‘I want to help,’” recalled Debbie Munley, of that meant-to-be summer Friday.

Munley had been doing her shopping with a grateful heart that afternoon. Her husband had just received his own good health news.

“I couldn’t tell you what popped in my head,” Munley said. “I said I can. I can do this. Why not?”

After much careful testing and paperwork, it’s official: the women are a perfect match. They got the green light just before Christmas. Next month, Debbie will give the gift of life for Gail’s birthday.

“I can’t even speak how this is going to affect me and everybody else around me,” Weisberg said with a bright smile.

“I go to Target for a lot of things. But not to give up a kidney,” Munley said laughing. “But if you can do it, if you’re healthy enough, why not?”

Weisberg’s friends have started an online fundraiser to cover the costs of the medicine she’ll need throughout the transplant process. Weisberg is thrilled to return to her real passions in life: cooking, volunteering, and as a longtime dental professional, creating clinics for patients all over the world.