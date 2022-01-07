BOSTON (CBS) – Up to a foot of snow is forecast for parts of Massachusetts on Friday.
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
6:45 AM
Westwood 8.5
Dorchester 7.8
North Weymouth 7.0
Franklin 7.0
Randolph 6.0
Waltham 6.0
Grafton 5.5
Braintree 5.3
Natick 4.5
Lexington 4.1
Hopkinton 2.5
Sturbridge 3.9
Westborough 3.7
Acushnet 1.5
New Bedford 1.5
Fairhaven 1.3
Falmouth 1.0
Mashpee 1.0
Bourne 1.0