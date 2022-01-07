NORWOOD (CBS) — Norwood has already been hit with over a foot of snow on Friday.
There were snow banks stacked up in parking lots, and snow removal staff and residents were up early doing some heavy lifting. The clean-up did not take a break all morning in Norwood.
“Sometimes you get nothing, and sometimes you get a jackpot,” said Chris Joseph of the Norwood Department of Public Works. “I’m out here if there is one inch, 36 inches, or 96 inches.”
Joseph cleared a path through the Town Common on Friday morning.
“[The snow is] very light today. On other storms, it has been heavier,” said Joseph.
Road crews did whatever they could to get snow off the pavement.
Paul Flanagan, manager of the Norwood Sport Center, struggled to get the sidewalk clear enough for candlepin bowling. The bowling alley is opening three hours later than usual.
“They keep clearing the streets, and it keeps getting plowed in again,” Flanagan said.
Many Norwood residents say the roads have been slippery, but the one positive is there isn’t a lot of traffic.