BOSTON (CBS) — Emergency crews had a busy Friday morning as the first major snowstorm of the season caused havoc on Massachusetts roads.

“Troopers throughout the state have been responding to numerous minor crashes, spin-outs, and roll-overs,” Massachusetts State Police tweeted.

While most storm-related crashes did not result in serious injuries, police said at about 10 a.m. that a driver was killed after going off the road on Route 140 North in Freetown. Troopers are investigating the crash.

Gov. Charlie Baker had urged drivers to stay home and use public transportation if possible during the storm. But the journey wasn’t easy for T riders either.

An MBTA bus crashed on the Mass Pike westbound near Newton Corner. Multiple lanes were blocked, causing traffic delays, but there were not any reports of injuries.

Earlier in the morning in Duxbury, the fire department shared a photo of a car that nearly went into the woods off a snow-covered King Phillips Path.

“The roads are extremely slippery, drive with caution,” the department tweeted.

The state had nearly 2,500 pieces of snow and ice equipment deployed Friday morning.

“PLEASE stay off the roads this morning if you can,” the traffic safety team at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. “@Massdot crews and plows are out and need room to work.”