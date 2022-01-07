BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 26,187 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday, which is the second-most ever reported in a single day. The highest amount of newly reported cases in a single day was Wednesday, when there were 27,612 cases.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 23.02%, which is the highest rate since April 2020.READ MORE: I-Team's Call For Action Helps Canton Man Get Aetna To Cover $15,000 Spinal Surgery
There were 55 additional deaths reported Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,186,137. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,106.READ MORE: Walpole, Norwood Among Towns That Hit Snow 'Jackpot' With Over 13"
There were 116,244 total new tests reported.
There are 2,637 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Hull Police Investigate Fatal Crash, Home Invasion; Suspect Arrested
There are also 421 patients currently in intensive care.