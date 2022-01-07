SALEM, NH (CBS) – High levels of carbon monoxide forced the evacuation of a hockey rink in Salem, New Hampshire Friday.
Firefighters were called to the ICenter for an unrelated medical issue when suddenly the carbon monoxide detectors they wear on their gear went off.
There was a hockey game underway at the time. Crews moved the game to a rink in a part of the building that was safe.
"It was at a level that it would be or could be a problem if people were in the building for a few hours like for a game," Salem Fire Chief Larry Best said.
Firefighters are not sure if the Zamboni or the HVAC system caused the high levels of carbon monoxide.