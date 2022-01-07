HULL (CBS) — A man arrested for breaking into a house in Hull on Thursday and assaulting a person is believed to be responsible for another crime.
Hull Police say Karl Sault, 40, allegedly stole a truck from a local auto body shop and killed his passenger in a crash on Rockaway Avenue as police were trying to pull him over. The passenger was 52-year-old Michael Peters of Hull.READ MORE: Maine Photographer Spots Rare, Lost 'Sea Eagle' In Snowstorm
Police say they were called around 10 p.m. on Thursday about a reported break in at an auto body shop on Nantasket Avenue. Officers were told that a man stole a Ford F-Truck.
One officer then found the truck on the road and tried to pull him over. Police say the driver then lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole.READ MORE: Parts Of Massachusetts Hit With A Foot Of Snow Friday; Arctic Blast Coming Next Week
As of Friday night, an investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
Officers checked on Peters after the crash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
After the crash, police were called about someone breaking into a home on Avalon Drive and assaulting another person. Sault was then arrested after being found nearby on the road.MORE NEWS: Reward For Information Leading To Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery Increased To $94,000
Sault is being charged with domestic assault and battery, breaking and entering, and intimidation of a witness. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on Monday.