BROCKTON (CBS) — Video shows the front door of a Brockton home fully engulfed in flames Thursday night. Firefighters responded to a home on Camara Terrace around 7 p.m.
"On arrival engine company 5 found heavy fire conditions from the front door and living room," the department shared.
One person was in the home at the time and they were able to safely escape.
A video posted on social media showed crews working to set up hoses while flames spread through the front doorway to the roof.
Firefighters believe the cause was electrical.