By CBSBoston.com Staff
MEDFORD (CBS) — An alleged drunk driver crashed his truck through the sidewalk at the Wellington MBTA station in Medford on Thursday.

Transit Police tweeted out pictures of the truck, which was completely damaged in the front.

Police say the driver is now in custody. No one was hit in the crash.

CBSBoston.com Staff