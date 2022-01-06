MEDFORD (CBS) — An alleged drunk driver crashed his truck through the sidewalk at the Wellington MBTA station in Medford on Thursday.
Transit Police tweeted out pictures of the truck, which was completely damaged in the front.
Transit Police allege the operator of this vehicle was impaired by alcohol and crashed through the sidewalk at #MBTA Wellington station. Driver in custody. Thankfully no one was hit pic.twitter.com/smZjazEvwe
— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 6, 2022
Police say the driver is now in custody. No one was hit in the crash.