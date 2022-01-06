MEDFORD (CBS) – The Medford Department of Public Works is dealing with COVID staffing issues ahead of a Friday storm that could bring up to six inches of snow to the city.
The city declared a snow emergency that goes into effect at 2 a.m. on Friday.
“As staff works throughout the early morning and into the day prepping and removing snow from the roadways, please be patient as many departments, including the Department of Public Works, are experiencing staffing issues due to the spread of the Omicron variant,” the city said in a statement. “The City is working diligently to ensure that this storm is dealt with swiftly and efficiently.”
No parking is allowed on either side of main roads during the snow emergency. On secondary roads, parking is limited to the odd side of the street.
Snow is expected to start from west to east early Friday morning between 2-5 a.m. and roads will likely be covered by 7 a.m.