BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts lawmaker filed a bill to make at-home COVID tests tax-free.
Rep. Marc Lombardo of Billerica filed the bill Wednesday, saying it is wrong to tax the tests when they are recommended by health officials.
Today, I filed legislation to exempt at home Covid tests from MA sales tax.
A friend recently made me aware that at-home Covid tests are subject to sales tax in MA and this is wrong. At a time where frequent testing in recommended, MA should not be charging residents a sales tax pic.twitter.com/KBu196vqx4
— Marc Lombardo (@MarcTLombardo) January 5, 2022
The bill would amend existing sales tax law to make the tests exempt.