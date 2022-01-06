Weather AlertUp To 6+ Inches Of Snow Likely Coming To Massachusetts Friday
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Billerica News, Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts lawmaker filed a bill to make at-home COVID tests tax-free.

Rep. Marc Lombardo of Billerica filed the bill Wednesday, saying it is wrong to tax the tests when they are recommended by health officials.

The bill would amend existing sales tax law to make the tests exempt.

