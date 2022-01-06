BOSTON (CBS) — Second-year safety Kyle Dugger figures to be a big part of New England’s game plan on Sunday in Miami. But only if he’s healthy enough to play.
Thus far, the indication is not positive for Dugger, who missed his second straight day of practice on Thursday due to a hand injury.
The Patriots’ injury report did not change at all from Wednesday to Thursday, with Dugger the lone non-participant. Ten Patriots were listed as limited participants for the second straight day on Thursday.
Fellow safety Adrian Phillips was among those 10 limited Patriots due to a knee injury, giving the team a bit of a concern at the position heading into Sunday.
In Miami, three players — Emmanuel Ogbah, Preston Williams, and John Jenkins — improved from Wednesday to Thursday, as all three were full participants.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker was also removed from the list for the Dolphins.
PATRIOTS-DOLPHINS INJURY REPORT
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Concussion
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
RB Brandon Bolden, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont’a Hightower, Knee
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip
DOLPHINS
FULL AVAILABILITY
G/T Jesse Davis, Knee / Elbow
WR Isaiah Ford, Knee
DT John Jenkins, Illness
RB Phillip Lindsay, Ankle
DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Quad
WR Preston Williams, Illness