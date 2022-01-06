BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced that he’s appointing the head of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board as Suffolk County District Attorney. Kevin Hayden will fill out the rest of term for the office currently held by Rachael Rollins, who will be sworn in Monday at the new U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.
Hayden previously served as a prosecutor in Suffolk County for more than a decade.
“Kevin Hayden is a dedicated public servant with a proven record of commitment to equitable justice and community engagement, and I am confident he will serve the families of Suffolk County as a respectful, collaborative and compassionate partner as District Attorney,” Baker said in a statement. “A veteran of the District Attorney’s Office, where he led the Safe Neighborhood Initiative Unit and devoted himself to leading community-based violence prevention outreach and programming, Chairman Hayden is equipped with the experience and knowledge necessary to serve in this role.”
Hayden has been with the Sex Offender Registry Board in a leadership role since 2013. He has a law degree from Boston University.
“I started 25 years ago as a young prosecutor right here in Suffolk County. Over the years it has remained the desire of my heart to serve and protect our many diverse communities,” Hayden said in a statement. “So it’s truly my distinct honor and privilege to be called home by the Governor through this appointment.”
Hayden will serve until the next district attorney, set to be elected in November, is sworn into office.