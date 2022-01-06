BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is “urging residents to stay off roadways” on Friday, as a winter storm is expected to drop up to 8 inches of snow or more in much of Massachusetts.
"Our Administration is closely monitoring this storm and we want everyone to stay off the roads and to take public transit if possible tomorrow," Baker said in a statement. "In addition, we urge employers to be flexible with workers and plan for difficult conditions on the roads tomorrow. Crews will be out treating roadways and plowing around the clock, and we ask everyone to give them the room they need to clear the roads."
All non-emergency state employees in the Executive Branch are being told to stay home on Friday.
MassDOT expects to use about 2,500 pieces of equipment to remove snow and ice during the storm.
Several cities and towns have declared snow emergencies and parking bans ahead of the storm.
