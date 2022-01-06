BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park is now up and running once again as of Thursday, operating as a COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic.

Fenway first opened as a mass vaccination site a year ago. Organizers said it’s like deja vu, but this time they’re giving out vaccines and boosters to slow down an Omicron variant-fueled COVID-19 surge.

“Did I want to be back here exactly a year later? No. But we are here and we have to kick this thing once and for all,” said Kevin Turner, CEO of Cataldo Ambulance.

Organizers of the Fenway clinic said they have enough shots for 1,500 people a day, offering both appointments and walk-ins.

Pat Buendo, who is immunocompromised and was excited to have gotten an appointment at Fenway Park on Thursday. Buendo had been trying to get a booster appointment elsewhere, but was struggling as demand has gone up with COVID cases rising.

“This was readily available yesterday. Got in for today. Very appreciative of that and who wouldn’t want to come to Fenway?” she said.

According to health officials, the majority of COVID-19 patients in hospitals are unvaccinated, cases that could have been prevented. The city said that’s why it’s focusing on improving vaccine access over the next several weeks.

“Many of these are completely preventable if people get vaccinated and boosted,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who toured the facility on Wednesday.

Wu said health care workers are exhausted.

“We will continue on the city side to work on policies that will boost vaccination rates to make testing and booster clinics and vaccine clinics available,” Wu said.

The clinic at Fenway Park will be open on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

