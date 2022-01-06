BOSTON (CBS) – A widespread, plowable snowfall is likely on the way Friday morning. It won’t be a “blockbuster” or even a “major” winter storm but nonetheless most of us will be shoveling or snow blowing for the first time this year.
What we know right now:
- This will be a quick moving storm
- Timing remains unchanged with the Friday morning commute the most impacted
- Widespread 3-to-6 inches for the majority of eastern Massachusetts, lower amounts well to the northwest and over Cape Cod and the Islands
- Wind and coastal flooding not a concern
Still to be determined:
- Exact track of the center of the storm
- How much mixing (rain) pushes up over extreme southeast Mass.
- Will there be a heavy band that develops for a short time Friday morning, spiking totals in a few towns over 6 inches?
- If that band forms, where will it set up? Right now highest odds would be over parts of Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth counties, perhaps as far north as Boston
TIMING
Snow begins from west to east early Friday morning between 2 and 5 a.m. It will overspread the area rather quickly and the ground should be whitened and roads covered by 7 a.m.
The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall between 5 and 10 a.m. Friday morning. There may be some 1 inch per hour snow bands near and south of Boston for a brief time.
The snowfall intensity wanes by late morning and very little additional accumulation is expected by Friday afternoon.
HOW MUCH
- 3-to-6 inches for just about all of eastern Massachusetts, inside of Interstate 495 and including Worcester and Boston and all of southeastern Massachusetts down to the Cape Cod Canal. Potential for 6″+ in some areas
- 1-to-3 inches north and west of I-495 and Route 2 (farther away from the storm)
- 1-to-3 inches over most of the Cape with some mixing with rain likely at times
- Less than an inch over Nantucket with mainly rain
- Less than an inch in far northern New England. Sorry ski areas!
We should be able to narrow the forecast down even further Thursday and hopefully determine if and where any heavier banding will occur.
Stay tuned! We will have frequent updates on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com, and CBSN Boston.