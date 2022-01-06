BOSTON (CBS) — The mask mandate implemented by the Boston Archdiocese for the holiday season is being extended for several more weeks.
The decision by Cardinal Sean O'Malley comes "in the light of the continued growth in the numbers of new COVID cases," the Archdiocese announced in a statement. The mandate that began December 18 will now expire on March 3, right after Ash Wednesday.
"It is mandated that that throughout the Archdiocese of Boston all people attending public Masses, including weddings and funerals, wear masks," the Archdiocese said. "Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, must all wear masks except when they are speaking."
Children under 5 do not have to wear masks. Churches are also required to keep providing areas for social distancing for those who want it.