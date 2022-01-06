BOSTON (CBS) — The Antonio Brown situation in Tampa Bay is starting to get real ugly. After calling out Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on Wednesday night, Brown is now targeting Tom Brady’s good pal and personal trainer Alex Guerrero — and Brady himself.

Brown stormed off the field during Sunday’s Buccaneers-Jets game in New Jersey, and has been in war of words with Arians since. The receiver maintains that he was injured and couldn’t play, and that Arians cut him because of that. He shared a text exchange with Arians where the coach acknowledged the injury leading up to last weekend’s game.

Brown posted — and then quickly deleted — another text exchange on Thursday morning, this time with Guerrero from Dec. 24. Brown appears to have ended his relationship with Brady’s fitness guru, and asked for him to refund part of the $100,000 that he paid him for his services.

“@TomBrady guy @ag_tb12 charging me 100k never doing the work on me! how u even work wit people like this!” Brown wrote over the text exchange. “This what I was dealing wit.”

In another post, Brown actually posted his bank account info — routing number and all — which is not the brightest thing to do on the internet. That too has since been deleted.

But taking a shot at Brady may be Brown’s biggest mistake. The quarterback has been in Brown’s corner for years now, going back to when the two were briefly teammates in New England. Brady even came out and defended Brown he left the field mid-game on Sunday.

We’ll see if Brady changes his tune now that Brown has called out both him and Guerrero.

UPDATE: Brown appears to be changing his own tune about Brady, sending out another Tweet to make it clear that his issues are with the Buccaneers and not his Tampa teammates.

Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit. They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates. — AB (@AB84) January 6, 2022

It would appears as though Brown is having some trouble getting his thoughts in order.