(MARE) – Aiden is an energetic and sweet boy of Caucasian descent who loves to laugh. He is very active and likes to be outside, play sports, and run and climb. When he is inside he enjoys playing with cars and trucks, building with Legos, and collecting Pokémon cards. He also likes to have books read to him before he goes to bed. Aiden is a big sports fan and when he grows up he would like to be Tom Brady. If that doesn’t work out, Aiden says that he would like to be a fireman. Aiden plays well with others, as well as on his own.

Aiden does well in school and gets along with his teachers and peers. He receives speech services, as well as emotional and behavioral supports to help him stay focused in class.

Legally freed for adoption, Aiden is searching for a family of any constellation with either no children in the home or with children who are older than he is. An ideal family will be able to provide Aiden with individualized attention, consistency, and structure. A family must be open to Aiden visiting with his birth mother twice a year in Massachusetts. Aiden also has an older sister who he is very attached to and he will need to keep in contact with her.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.