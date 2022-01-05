BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal.

The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net.

Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to give the puck a poke. It sent the puck off the top of the net and onto the back of Blackwood, where it rolled into the back of the net.

It’s really something you need to see to believe:

Referees had a lengthy chat to discuss whether the goal should count or not. Steen hit the puck from below the crossbar instead of trying to scrape it off the top, so by the book he did not use a high stick to get the puck.

So the goal counted and the Bruins took a 2-1 lead early in the second period. They battled to a 5-3 win, the team’s third straight.

Steen showed off his new souvenir after the victory:

Tuesday night was Steen’s fifth NHL game this season and the eighth of his career. The 2016 sixth-round pick out of Sweden has been making his case for a spot in the Boston lineup with some solid play in the AHL, tallying five goals and six assists over 23 games for the Providence Bruins this season.