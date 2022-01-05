FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will be leaving gloomy and chilly New England for a Week 18 showdown with the Dolphins in warm and humid Miami. It’s not easy to recreate the conditions the Patriots will have to play in when they arrive in South Florida, but Bill Belichick is trying his best.

So as is usually the case when a late-season trip to Miami is on the docket, the Patriots moved inside for practice on Wednesday. They cranked up the heat inside the Socios.com Field House, though Belichick made it clear that inside their practice facility isn’t exactly the same as engaging in a 60-minute game in Miami.

“Not as hot as it’ll be in Miami,” he replied when asked how hot they can get it inside the field house.

Belichick isn’t sure if the team will be back inside on Thursday or Friday before departing for Miami. Given there is some snow in the forecast in New England for Friday morning, chances are the Pats will be indoors again soon.

The forecast for Sunday’s game, by the way, is 78 and sunny.

As for what happened at practice, the Patriots got Nelson Agholor back after the wide receiver missed the last two games with a concussion he suffered in Week 15. We’ll find out how much he participated when the Patriots release their first practice/injury report of the week later on Wednesday.

We’ll also find out why Kyle Dugger was not at practice, as he missed the session, according to pool reporter Mike Dussault. The safety played just 24 percent of New England’s defensive snaps against Jacksonville last week, though the lopsided score likely played into that decision.

