BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 27,612 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday, a new single day record. The previous record was on December 31, with 21,397 cases.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 22.06%, also a new record high.
There were 54 additional deaths reported Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,135,380. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,008.
There were 138,316 total new tests reported.
There are 2,426 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 427 patients currently in intensive care.